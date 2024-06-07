WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: oj simpson | trial | fbi | nicole brown simpson

FBI Releases Files on OJ Simpson, Nicole Brown Simpson

Friday, 07 June 2024 10:32 PM EDT

The FBI has released 475 pages of documents pertaining to the 1994 investigation of O.J. Simpson into the double homicides of his former wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ron Goldman.

O.J. Simpson, who died in April at the age of 76, was acquitted of the murders following a highly publicized trial.

The documents had been previously released through new Freedom of Information Act requests, but Friday’s release is the first time the entire collection has been made available to the public.

The documents, some of which contain redacted information, include several pages with information about and pictures of Bruno Magli shoes. The rare Lorenzo and Lyon styles are noted several times in the FBI documents. A shoeprint of a Bruno Magli shoe was found at the murder scene in a Brentwood neighborhood. The documents reveal that the FBI agents flew to Italy to examine replicas of the shoes they tried to link to Simpson.

Ultimately, the jury did not consider the FBI’s shoe connection, nor the other evidence credible. Simpson’s defense team successfully argued the evidence was mishandled and accused members of the Los Angeles Police Department of racism.

Other documents include information about the collection and testing of evidence, like clothing swatches and fibers collected from the white Ford Bronco that Simpson and friend Al Cowlings were in during the infamous June 17, 1994, police pursuit that ended in Simpson's arrest.

Simpson was found liable for the deaths in a civil trial in Santa Monica in 1997 and ordered to pay $33.5 million. Much of that judgment is believed to have never been paid.

Friday, 07 June 2024 10:32 PM
