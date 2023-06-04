×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: oil | prices | biden administration | saudi arabia

WH Focused on Oil Prices, Not Supply After OPEC Cut

Sunday, 04 June 2023 09:37 PM EDT

A White House official said on Sunday that the Biden administration is focused on oil prices and "not barrels" after Saudi Arabia planned to make a deep cut to its crude output.

"We are focused on prices for American consumers, not barrels, and prices have come down significantly since last year," said the official, who declined to be named.

"As we have said, we believe supply should meet demand and we will continue to work with all producers and consumers to ensure energy markets support economic growth and lower prices for American consumers."

Saudi's energy ministry said the country's output would drop to 9 million barrels per day (bpd) in July from around 10 million bpd in May, the biggest reduction in years, part of a bid to raise prices.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A White House official said on Sunday that the Biden administration is focused on oil prices and "not barrels" after Saudi Arabia planned to make a deep cut to its crude output.
oil, prices, biden administration, saudi arabia
130
2023-37-04
Sunday, 04 June 2023 09:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved