Ohio State School Board May Thwart Proposed Title IX Changes

Ohio's State Board of Education is reportedly considering a resolution to disregard the Biden administration's revamped, pro-LGBTQ+ language suggestions for Title IX.

Earlier this month, BOE member Brendan Shea introduced the measure, which would formally acknowledge that a person's sex gets assigned at birth.

The resolution cites the "immutable" differences between males and females and states that the "reality of biological sex can no more be altered than can the reality that 2 + 2 = 4."

Also, the resolution asserts that "denying the reality of biological sex destroys foundational truths upon which education rests and irreparably damages children."

If approved, the resolution would be going against the Biden administration's proposed changes for Title IX, which were presented in June.

At the same time, The Hill reports the Ohio BOE members have already voiced "unequivocal opposition" to President Joe Biden's suggested Title IX changes, while also denouncing that proposal as federal "overreach."

On Title IX's 50th anniversary three months ago, the U.S. Department of Education called for expanded protections for transgender students, in hopes the updated policy would "make clear that preventing someone from participating in school programs and activities consistent with their gender identity would cause harm in violation of Title IX."

Right now, the statute expressly "prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or any other education program that receives funding from the federal government."

Ultimately, the Education Department acknowledged there would be exceptions to the Title IX update, regarding the eligibility of transgender students participating in school sports.

Florida leaders also have taken exception to the Biden administration's proposed changes, arguing the updated recommendations would violate existing state law and could jeopardize the safety of children.

"The department will not stand idly by as federal agencies attempt to impose a sexual ideology on Florida schools that risk the health, safety and welfare of Florida students," state Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr., a Republican, wrote in a July 28 memo.

And now, it appears Ohio officials could be following Florida's lead in opposing Title IX's proposed changes.

If the Ohio BOE resolution garners approval, the state's superintendent of public instruction would subsequently be tasked with issuing a letter to each public school district and educational institution that receives federal funds, asking these entities to view the proposed Title IX changes as "nonbinding and unenforceable."

The resolution also encourages the Ohio general assembly to pass legislation requiring schools and districts to disclose information regarding a transgender student's gender identity to their parents.

"With this action the State Board of Education stands resolutely with parents, schools and districts in rejecting harmful, coercive and burdensome gender identity policies, procedures and regulations," the proposed resolution states.

According to TheBuckeyeFlame.com, a pro-LGBTQ+ organization, the Ohio BOE resolution would be harmful to transgender students on three levels. It would: