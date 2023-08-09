×
Norfolk Southern, Railway Union Reach Safety Deal

Wednesday, 09 August 2023 10:08 PM EDT

Norfolk Southern has resolved safety issues with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) following a hazardous cargo train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

The Department of Labor announced the agreement, highlighting the railway's commitment to improved safety training and medical support for union rail workers at the accident site.

OSHA's regional director, Howard Eberts, stated, according to The Washington Post, "This agreement will improve the safety and health controls in place for Norfolk Southern employees who responded and help educate the rail operator's employees on the lessons learned so they are prepared should another emergency occur."

The settlement entails a comprehensive medical surveillance program for workers involved in clean-up and track restoration, alongside mandatory hazardous material safety training. The company will also pay $49,111 in fines for the violations.

OSHA cited Norfolk Southern for four violations, including inadequate emergency response planning and insufficient enforcement of protective equipment requirements.

The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division-International Brotherhood of Teamsters, representing rail workers, collaborated with OSHA in reaching the settlement.

The derailment in February caused an explosion and release of toxic chemicals, prompting calls for better safety measures. Government investigators attributed the incident to an overheated wheel bearing and noted deficiencies in federal regulations as contributing factors.

Remediation efforts have been ongoing for months. In July, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, urged the Biden administration to declare East Palestine a major disaster area in order to allocate additional resources for the cause, according to The Hill. DeWine stated that residents have reported ongoing medical issues and have continued to voice concerns about air quality.

As for Norfolk Southern, the company said it is committed to remediation efforts. "The health and safety of our employees is paramount," Norfolk Southern spokesman Connor Spielmaker said. "We've reached a resolution that provides more training for our people, exceeding OSHA requirements, and makes our responses even safer."

Newsfront
