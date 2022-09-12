×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: offshore drilling | safety | regulations

Biden Boosts Offshore Drilling Safety Regulations

offshore drilling rig is pictured
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 12 September 2022 05:01 PM EDT

President Joe Biden's administration on Monday reimposed safety regulations from the Obama administration that were relaxed by former President Donald Trump.

The Obama administration instituted stricter safety rules for drilling after the Deepwater Horizon spill in 2010 killed 11 people and resulted in over 130 million gallons of fuel leaking into the Gulf of Mexico. The Trump administration decreased the standards imposed by Obama in 2019.

"This proposed rulemaking will help ensure that offshore energy development utilizes the latest science and technology to keep people safe," Interior Secretary Deb Haaland told reporters on Monday, adding that the move will "improve conditions for offshore workers and the public."

She also chided the previous administration for working to "tip the balance of oversight of offshore activities back to the oil and gas industry."

"Offshore drilling is inherently dirty and dangerous, and blowout preventers are not reliable," Diane Hoskins, campaign director for the conservation group Oceana, said in a statement, according to Bloomberg. "While the new safety measures being proposed are a step in the right direction, no operator can promise there won't be another disaster like BP's Deepwater Horizon blowout."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Joe Biden's administration on Monday reimposed safety regulations from the Obama administration that were relaxed by former President Donald Trump.
offshore drilling, safety, regulations
189
2022-01-12
Monday, 12 September 2022 05:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved