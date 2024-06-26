Oct. 7 Victims, Families Sue UNRWA for $1 Billion

More than 100 victims and families affected by the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel filed a $1 billion lawsuit against the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), accusing it of supporting the terror group, The Times of Israel reported.

A lawsuit filed Monday by over 100 victims and families demanded $1 billion in damages. The suit, submitted in the Southern District of New York, accused the U.N. agency of aiding and abetting Hamas.

The 167-page complaint named UNRWA and seven of its past and current leaders, including head Philippe Lazzarini, as defendants. It alleged that UNRWA facilitated Hamas by allowing its facilities to be used for weapons storage and the construction of tunnels and command centers, and by channeling cash to the group through payroll practices.

"Hamas did not carry out these atrocities without assistance," the lawsuit claimed. "Defendants were warned repeatedly that their policies were directly providing assistance to Hamas."

Despite these warnings, the lawsuit alleged, UNRWA continued its controversial policies.

Hamas launched a massive cross-border attack on Israel on Oct. 7 involving 3,000 terrorists, resulting in over 1,200 deaths, predominantly civilians, and the abduction of 251 people. The attack led to widespread devastation and suffering in southern Israel.

Chicago-based MM-Law LLC and New York firm Amini LLC are representing 101 victims and their families. In addition to Lazzarini, other defendants include former and current UNRWA officials Pierre Krähenbühl, Filippo Grandi, Leni Stenseth, Sandra Mitchell, Margot Ellis, and Gréta Gunnarsdóttir. Krähenbühl currently serves as the director-general of the International Committee of the Red Cross, while Grandi is the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

The plaintiffs argue that UNRWA's insistence on paying its employees in U.S. dollars, which are not used in Gaza, forced employees to convert their salaries at Hamas-controlled money changers, who took a commission. This practice allegedly funneled significant funds to Hamas, providing it with the cash needed to procure weapons and explosives.

"Hamas money changers took a 10%-25% spread on transactions, ensuring that a predictable percentage of UNRWA's payroll went to Hamas," the lawsuit states. Furthermore, it claims UNRWA provided a safe harbor for Hamas by allowing its buildings to be used for weapons storage and command centers.

The lawsuit also accused UNRWA of indoctrinating children with hate through Hamas-approved textbooks, contributing to the recruitment of new militants.

Among the plaintiffs, Gadi Kedem, whose family members were killed by Hamas, said, "UNRWA strengthened Hamas and transferred funds and financed the murders while being a full partner in the growth of Hamas terrorists."

UNRWA Director Lazzarini, speaking at an advisory commission meeting on Monday, defended the agency, saying efforts by Israel to disband UNRWA would undermine the multilateral system. Israel has accused UNRWA of ignoring Hamas activities, with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant alleging that a significant number of UNRWA employees are affiliated with terrorist groups.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have documented the presence of Hamas tunnels and operatives in UNRWA facilities. These revelations have led several governments, including the United States, to suspend funding to UNRWA, although some countries have resumed their financial support, including Italy and Germany after an independent review found only minor issues.