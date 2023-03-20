×
Tags: oath keepers | guilty | jan. 6 | capitol | jury | doj | trial

Jury Convicts 4 Oath Keepers for Jan. 6 'Conspiracy'

Monday, 20 March 2023 01:56 PM EDT

Four associates of the far-right Oath Keepers group were found guilty on Monday for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, as a Washington jury handed the U.S. Justice Department another trial victory.

The jury, which reached a partial verdict in the case, convicted the four associates of the most serious charges, including obstruction of an official proceeding, and continued to deliberate on the remaining two associates in the case. 

Newsfront
Four associates of the far-right Oath Keepers group were found guilty on Monday for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, as a Washington jury handed the U.S. Justice Department another trial victory.
Monday, 20 March 2023 01:56 PM
