Twitter Signs Lease for 66,000-Square-Foot Office Space in Oakland

Twitter on Friday announced it had signed a lease for a 66,000-square-foot office space in Oakland despite the social media giant's permanent work-from-home option, The Mercury News reports.

''Oakland was a natural choice for us as part of our expansion within the Bay Area and will be among our first spaces designed with a completely hybrid work model in mind," Tracy Hawkins, Twitter's vice president of real estate, workplace and remote experience, posted in a tweet on Friday.

''We have a lot of work ahead of us, but we're excited to share more on our progress soon. See you in 2022, Oakland!"

The news comes as several major tech companies, including Facebook, Google and Apple, alter their in-office work plans as the COVID-19 delta variant affects the U.S.

Twitter in late July announced it was re-closing its offices in New York and San Francisco while Google pushed back its return to the office to October amid the spike in coronavirus cases. Apple in mid-July pushed back its office reopening to October.

Twitter, which employs over 5,500 people, already had plans to move to a permanent remote work policy.

The move was accelerated by the pandemic and lockdowns.

"We've already been on this path, and the crisis just catapulted us into a future state," Jennifer Christie, Twitter's chief HR officer, said in a blog post at the time.

The Mercury News reported that Twitter also intends to open an office soon in San Jose.

The space at 1330 Broadway, a tower in Oakland, is owned by a venture of TMG Partners, a San Francisco Bay Area development company, and KKR, an investment company with global reach.

''The Oakland office market has maintained strong tenant demand from companies both growing their footprint in Oakland and those looking to move to Oakland for its strong workforce, diverse lifestyle, entertainment options, transportation, and ample housing options," said David Cropper, TMG's director of development.