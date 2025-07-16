WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nypd | mayor | criminal | conspiracy | investigation

NYC Mayor Adams Sued for 'Coordinated Criminal Conspiracy'

By    |   Wednesday, 16 July 2025 11:57 AM EDT

A former interim New York police commissioner is alleging New York City Mayor Eric Adams and his officials were embroiled in a "coordinated criminal conspiracy" in City Hall and the New York Police Department.

Thomas Donlon filed a 251-page lawsuit in the Southern District of New York on Wednesday morning, alleging Adams and officials were inappropriately rewarding allies and exacting payback on foes, the New York Post reported.

"A coordinated criminal conspiracy had taken root at the highest levels of City government — carried out through wire fraud, mail fraud, honest services fraud, obstruction of justice, and retaliation against whistleblowers," the document reads, according to the report.

Donlon was briefly the NYPD commissioner after the prior one was ousted amid the Biden administration raids that ultimately brought an investigation into Adams.

The lawsuit accuses the NYPD of abandoning "lawful governance, and engage in outright malfeasance by using the NYPD to consolidate political power, obstruct justice, and punish dissent."

Also, Donlon alleged, others in leadership used his commissioner autopen to forge documents "to promote unqualified, politically connected officers over those who had earned advancement through merit."

"This corruption triggered a massive, unlawful transfer of public wealth — millions of dollars in unearned salary increases, overtime eligibility, pension enhancements, and post-retirement benefits," the lawsuit added.

Donlon reportedly butted heads with top NYPD officials while he was interim commissioner.

The lawsuit comes months after the Trump administration Justice Department dropped the Biden-DOJ case against Adams due to its politically motivated prosecution. It came as Adams had been critical of the Biden administration's massive illegal migrant relocation program flooded New York City, straining NYPD and housing resources.

Adams was ostracized from the Democratic Party and is running for reelection as an independent against Democrat nominee Zohran Mamdani, independent Andrew Cuomo, Republican Curtis Sliwa, and relative unknown independent Jim Warden. Polling shows Adams trailing Mamdani, Cuomo, and Sliwa by wide margins.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A former interim New York police commissioner is alleging New York City Mayor Eric Adams and his officials were embroiled in a "coordinated criminal conspiracy" in City Hall and the New York Police Department. Thomas Donlon filed a 251-page lawsuit in the Southern District...
nypd, mayor, criminal, conspiracy, investigation
315
2025-57-16
Wednesday, 16 July 2025 11:57 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved