Do You Have What It Takes to Be NYC's 'Bloodthirsty' Rat Czar?

New York City is looking for a rat czar — someone to fight back against the city's relentless rodent population.

Officially, the job being advertised is for a director of rodent mitigation, but a city hall spokesman referred to it as the "rat czar," according to the Gothamist.

A city job posting says: "Do you have what it takes to do the impossible? A virulent vehemence for vermin? A background in urban planning, project management, or government? And most importantly, the drive, determination and killer instinct needed to fight the real enemy — New York City's relentless rat population? If so, your dream job awaits: New York's Citywide Director of Rodent Mitigation."

The position will report to the deputy mayor of operations. The job posting lists the salary range of between $140,000 and $170,000.

And it notes: "The ideal candidate is highly motivated and somewhat bloodthirsty, determined to look at all solutions from various angles, including improving operational efficiency, data collection, technology innovation, trash management, and wholesale slaughter.

"Rats will hate this job posting. But 8.8 million New Yorkers and your city government stand ready to work with you to reduce the rat population, increase cleanliness, and prevent pestilence."

Through April of this year, New York City residents have called in some 7,400 rat sightings to the city's 311 service request line, according to The Associated Press. The number is an increase from about 6,150 during the same period last year,

And it's up by more than 60% from roughly the first four months of 2019, the last prepandemic year.