Port Authority Volunteers Enticing Migrants to Exit NYC With Free Bus Trips

The illegal migrants being shipped to New York City are turning to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the world's busiest bus terminal, for answers when coordinating their next moves.

And some of these moves reportedly involve free bus tickets and the promise of possible employment — elsewhere.

According to The City publication, the asylum-seeking migrants are being encouraged to accept benefits that would lead to starting their lives outside of the New York area.

As one example, The City chronicled the travails of a 21-year-old Venezuelan migrant named Alexander Febres Gonzalez. At Port Authority last Wednesday — or five days since arriving in New York for the first time, via Denver and El Paso, Texas — Gonzalez said he had been greeted with an offer of a free bus ticket to another part of the country.

For Gonzalez, his new destination would be Chicago, another so-called "sanctuary" city in America.

"The process isn't too difficult," Gonzalez told The City in Spanish, regarding the process of securing a free bus ticket to another major city. "You get here and they attend to you. You talk to them, and if they have the availability, they give it to you. If not, you have to wait."

The City received a vague response from New York City Hall when asked exactly which person or what entity was paying for the Port Authority's program of relocating migrants. Instead, a City Hall spokesperson merely referred reporters to a previous statement from November.

"In New York City, asylum seekers will continue to be greeted with the compassionate care and dedicated support needed to meet them where they are and help them get where they want to go," read the 2-month-old press release.

City hall might have been coy on who's paying for free bus tickets out of town, but at the same time, that report coincided with NYC Mayor Eric Adams' public statement from last week, arguing the metro area would soon reach a "breaking point," in terms of aiding illegal immigrants being sent to New York.

And then on Sunday, shortly after touring the United States-Mexico border at the El Paso entry point, Adams told reporters "there is no room in New York" for migrants.

In a statement to The City, Ines Bebea, a deputy press secretary at the NYC Office of Emergency Management, noted that, "at this point, we are receiving asylum seekers from multiple ports of entry into New York City."

"As the number of asylum seekers arriving in our city has continued, our Port Authority operations remain in place, but, as we have said, we're in serious need of additional federal and state assistance to handle this crisis," added Bebea.