Nvidia CEO Huang Sees Strong Demand for Blackwell Chips

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said on Saturday the semiconductor giant's business was growing strongly and it was experiencing "very strong demand" for its state-of-the-art Blackwell chips.

"Nvidia builds the GPU (graphics processing units), but we also build the CPU (central processing units), the networking, the switches, and so there are a lot of chips associated with Blackwell," Huang told reporters at an event held by Nvidia's longtime partner Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. in Hsinchu.

TSMC CEO C.C. Wei said Huang had "asked for wafers" but that the number was confidential.

Huang said on Friday there were "no active discussions" about selling Blackwell chips, Nvidia's flagship artificial-intelligence chip, to China.

The Trump administration has prevented such sales, saying they could aid the Chinese military and the country's AI industry.

South Korea's SK Hynix said last week it had sold out all its chip production for next year and planned to sharply boost investments, expecting an extended chip "super cycle" spurred by the AI boom.

Samsung Electronics also said last week it was in "close discussion" to supply its next-generation high-bandwidth memory chips, or HBM4, to Nvidia.