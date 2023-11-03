Nurse Linked to 17 Nursing Home Deaths

A former nurse from Pennsylvania, previously charged in May with the deaths of two patients due to insulin overdoses, now confronts a multitude of fresh allegations following her confession of attempting to murder 19 additional individuals across various locations.

Heather Pressdee, 41, allegedly administered excessive doses of insulin to patients under her care, some of whom were diabetic and required insulin and others who were not, according to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office.

In total, 17 patients who had been under Pressdee's care lost their lives, according to ABC News.

In light of these developments, on Thursday, Attorney General Michelle Henry announced the filing of additional charges against Pressdee, which include two counts of first-degree murder, 17 counts of attempted murder, and 19 counts of neglect of a care-dependent person. These charges are related to the 19 patients she is accused of mistreating.

Prosecutors charged Pressdee with first-degree murder when physical evidence supported the cause of death and with attempted murder when victims survived insulin overdoses or the cause of death was unclear.

Henry expressed shock and said: "The allegations against Ms. Pressdee are disturbing. It is hard to comprehend how a nurse, trusted to care for her patients, could choose to deliberately and systematically harm them. The damage done to the victims and their loved ones cannot be overstated.

"Every person in a medical or care facility should feel safe and cared for. My office will work tirelessly to hold the defendant accountable for her crimes and protect care-dependent Pennsylvanians from future harm."

Pressdee typically administered insulin during overnight shifts with reduced staffing levels and when nonurgent situations "would not prompt immediate hospitalization," prosecutors said, according to NBC News.

"If Pressdee sensed the victim would 'pull through,' there is a pattern of her taking additional measures to try to kill the victims before they could be sent to the hospital by either administering a second dose of insulin or the use of an air embolism to ensure death," the criminal complaint said.

Officials revealed that the alleged crimes took place while Pressdee was employed as a registered nurse at various facilities, including Concordia at Rebecca Residence, Belair Healthcare and Rehabilitation (Guardian), Quality Life Services Chicora, Premier Armstrong Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, and Sunnyview Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Her attorneys, Jim DePasquale and Phil DiLucente, told NBC News Friday that "the goal from the very beginning of these matters was to not have the death penalty imposed. We are in pursuit of that goal."

The victims' ages ranged from 43 to 104.

Pressdee appeared in court on Thursday and chose to forgo her preliminary hearing on the charges. She remains incarcerated at Butler County Prison with no bail granted.