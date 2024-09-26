WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ntsb | boeing | 737max | rudder | safety

NTSB Issues Urgent Safety Guidance on Boeing 737 Rudder

NTSB Issues Urgent Safety Guidance on Boeing 737 Rudder
(Paul J. Richards / AFP via Getty Images)

Thursday, 26 September 2024 06:35 PM EDT

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Thursday issued urgent safety recommendations about the potential for a jammed rudder control system on some Boeing 737 airplanes after a February incident involving a United Airlines flight.

The NTSB is investigating an incident in which the rudder pedals on a United Boeing 737 MAX 8 were stuck in the neutral position during a landing at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey. There were no injuries to the 161 passengers and crew.

United said the rudder control parts at issue were in use in only nine of its 737 aircraft originally built for other airlines. United said Thursday the components were all removed earlier this year.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it has been monitoring this situation closely and on Friday "will convene a corrective action review board based upon the NTSB’s interim recommendations and determine next steps."

The FAA said United Airlines was the only U.S. operator that had the components in use and said it believed they were no longer in service.

The NTSB on Thursday recommended Boeing notify flight crews the rudder control system can jam from moisture that has accumulated inside the actuators and frozen and that Boeing "determine appropriate flight crew responses besides applying maximum pedal force" for such situations in flight or during landing.

It also recommended the FAA determine if some actuators produced by Collins Aerospace, a unit of RTX, should be removed from airplanes and to halt use of the planes until replacement units are installed. It also wants the FAA to notify international aviation regulators if they decide the components should be removed.

Collins Aerospace determined a bearing was incorrectly assembled during production of the actuators and said more than 353 actuators delivered since February 2017 to Boeing were affected by this condition, the NTSB said.

Boeing did not immediately comment. RTX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The National Transportation Safety Board on Thursday issued urgent safety recommendations about the potential for a jammed rudder control system on some Boeing 737 airplanes after a February incident involving a United Airlines flight.
ntsb, boeing, 737max, rudder, safety
319
2024-35-26
Thursday, 26 September 2024 06:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved