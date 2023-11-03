Supreme Court to Hear NRA Free Speech Case

The U.S. Supreme Court will decide whether an official violated the First Amendment when she encouraged companies to stop doing business with the National Rifle Association.

Maria Vullo, a former New York State Department of Financial Services superintendent, is accused of coercing companies to cut off their NRA connections following the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida.

According to prosecutors, Vullo leveraged government power in an illicit way when she asked whether banks and insurance companies should continue to provide services to the group.

Judge Denny Chin of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with Vullo last year.

He found that while officials cannot "use their regulatory powers to coerce individuals or entities into refraining from protected speech," Vullo exercised her duty to "address issues of public concern."

The NRA contended in its petition to the Supreme Court that the appellate court's ruling could give "state officials free rein to financially blacklist their political opponents," including liberal rights groups.

This is the second case the Supreme Court is taking up regarding the line between government coercion and addressing issues for public concern.

The other, brought about by several Republican states, alleges that the Biden administration forced social media platforms during the 2020 election and COVID-19 pandemic to censor what it deemed "misinformation."

Late last month, the court paused a ruling from a federal appeals court that temporarily paused a prohibition on parts of the Biden administration from interacting with platforms like Facebook, X, and Snapchat.