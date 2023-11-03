×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nra | free speech | supreme court | coercion

Supreme Court to Hear NRA Free Speech Case

By    |   Friday, 03 November 2023 06:40 PM EDT

The U.S. Supreme Court will decide whether an official violated the First Amendment when she encouraged companies to stop doing business with the National Rifle Association.

Maria Vullo, a former New York State Department of Financial Services superintendent, is accused of coercing companies to cut off their NRA connections following the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida.

According to prosecutors, Vullo leveraged government power in an illicit way when she asked whether banks and insurance companies should continue to provide services to the group.

Judge Denny Chin of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with Vullo last year.

He found that while officials cannot "use their regulatory powers to coerce individuals or entities into refraining from protected speech," Vullo exercised her duty to "address issues of public concern."

The NRA contended in its petition to the Supreme Court that the appellate court's ruling could give "state officials free rein to financially blacklist their political opponents," including liberal rights groups.

This is the second case the Supreme Court is taking up regarding the line between government coercion and addressing issues for public concern.

The other, brought about by several Republican states, alleges that the Biden administration forced social media platforms during the 2020 election and COVID-19 pandemic to censor what it deemed "misinformation."

Late last month, the court paused a ruling from a federal appeals court that temporarily paused a prohibition on parts of the Biden administration from interacting with platforms like Facebook, X, and Snapchat.

Luca Cacciatore | editorial.cacciatore@newsmax.com

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The U.S. Supreme Court will decide whether an official violated the First Amendment when she encouraged companies to stop doing business with the National Rifle Association.
nra, free speech, supreme court, coercion
251
2023-40-03
Friday, 03 November 2023 06:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved