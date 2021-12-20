×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: North Korea | northkorea | kimjongun | laughterban

Laughter Banned for 11 Days in North Korea

Laughter Banned for 11 Days in North Korea
People pay their respects before the statues of the late North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il to mark the 10th anniversary of the death of Kim Jong Il, the father of current leader Kim Jong Un, on Mansu hill on Dec. 16, 2021. (Kim Won Jin/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 20 December 2021 09:40 PM

North Korea has imposed an 11-day laughing ban on its citizens to honor the death of former Supreme Leader Kim Jong Il, the father of current leader Kim Jong Un.

According to the Washington Examiner, North Koreans are prohibited from laughing, consuming alcohol or engaging in leisure activities. 

The ban went into effect on Friday, the 10th anniversary of the leader's death. A report stated that North Koreans were forbidden from buying groceries that day. A resident of Sinuiju, North Korea, said that ''in the past, many people who were caught drinking or being intoxicated during the mourning period were arrested and treated as ideological criminals. They were taken away and never seen again.'' 

The ban is so strict that even a family tragedy does not allow people to show emotion. The resident stated that ''even if your family member dies during the mourning period, you are not allowed to cry out loud, and the body must be taken out after it's over. People cannot even celebrate their own birthdays if they fall within the mourning period.'' 

A resident of the southwestern province of South Hwanghae said that ''it's a monthlong special duty for the police. I heard that law enforcement officials cannot sleep at all.''

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
North Korea has imposed an 11-day laughing ban on its citizens to honor the death of former Supreme Leader Kim Jong Il, the father of current leader Kim Jong Un.
northkorea, kimjongun, laughterban
207
2021-40-20
Monday, 20 December 2021 09:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved