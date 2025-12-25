North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signaled the country will continue to develop missiles in the next five ‍years, as he ‍visited major munitions enterprises in the last quarter of ⁠2025, state media KCNA said on Friday.

"The country's missile ​and shell production sector is of paramount importance in bolstering war deterrent," he said, according ‍to KCNA.

Kim ratified draft documents for ⁠the modernization of major munitions enterprises to be submitted to a key party congress expected to be held ⁠in early ​2026, KCNA ⁠said, which will set a development plan ‍for North Korea for the next five ‌years.

The KCNA report follows Thursday's reveal of Kim overseeing the construction of ⁠an ​8,700-ton nuclear-powered ‍submarine with his daughter, a potential heir, and the ‍test-firing of long-range surface-to-air missiles.