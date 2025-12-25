WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: north korea | kim jong un | missile development

NKorea's Kim Signals More Missile Development in Next 5 Years

Thursday, 25 December 2025 05:41 PM EST

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signaled the country will continue to develop missiles in the next five ‍years, as he ‍visited major munitions enterprises in the last quarter of ⁠2025, state media KCNA said on Friday.

"The country's missile ​and shell production sector is of paramount importance in bolstering war deterrent," he said, according ‍to KCNA.

Kim ratified draft documents for ⁠the modernization of major munitions enterprises to be submitted to a key party congress expected to be held ⁠in early ​2026, KCNA ⁠said, which will set a development plan ‍for North Korea for the next five ‌years.

The KCNA report follows Thursday's reveal of Kim overseeing the construction of ⁠an ​8,700-ton nuclear-powered ‍submarine with his daughter, a potential heir, and the ‍test-firing of long-range surface-to-air missiles.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
