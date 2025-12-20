WATCH TV LIVE

North Korea Urges Curbing Japan's Nuclear Ambitions

Saturday, 20 December 2025 05:10 PM EST

North Korea said Japan's ambition for possession of ‍nuclear weapons should ‍be "thoroughly curbed," state media KCNA reported on Sunday.

Japan ⁠is showing the intention to possess nuclear weapons explicitly by saying ​it needs to review the three non-nuclear principles, KCNA said citing ‍a commentary of North Korea's foreign-policy official.

Japan ⁠began making such comments actively as soon as the United States approved a request from South ⁠Korea for ​building a nuclear ⁠submarine, the media said.

In October, U.S. ‍President Donald Trump said he has given South ‌Korea approval to build a nuclear-powered submarine, after his visit to ⁠the ​Asian ally ‍for a summit on trade deal with South Korean ‍President Lee Jae Myung.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


