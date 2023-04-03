×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: north dakota | transgender | pronouns | bill | doug burgum | veto | schools

N.D. House Fails to Override Trans Pronoun Veto

By    |   Monday, 03 April 2023 07:24 PM EDT

The North Dakota House of Representatives fell seven votes short Monday of overriding a veto by Gov. Doug Burgum of a bill that would prohibit public schools and state agencies from requiring the use of pronouns that don't correspond to an individual's biological sex.

The GOP holds veto-proof majorities in the House and Senate, and the Senate overruled the veto Friday with a 37-9 vote, meaning the House needed two-thirds, or 63 votes, in a chamber with an 82-12 edge in Republicans over Democrats to override the veto of Senate Bill 2231. But 24 Republicans and all 12 Democrats voted against the override, with the final vote 56-36.

"I'm tired of these bills. I'm tired of both sides," state Rep. Eric Murphy, R-Grand Forks, who voted against the override, said on the House floor Monday, according to the Bismarck Tribune. "If a student wants to be called a different pronoun, does that really matter? Is this earth-shattering?"

In a letter to the Senate president, Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller, Burgum said the bill "would invite lawsuits" and "put teachers in the precarious position of trying to determine how to refer to students without violating law."

"The teaching profession is challenging enough without the heavy hand of state government forcing teachers to take on the role of pronoun police," Burgum wrote, according to The Hill. "Parents, teachers and administrators using compassion, empathy and common sense can address individual and infrequent situations that may arise."

Burgum said, The Hill reported, he approved of the bill's first section, which said a state government employee can't be required to use a colleague's preferred pronouns. He said existing First Amendment protections shield against compelled speech. He took issue with the second section, which would have barred public school teachers from using a transgender student's preferred pronouns without permission from both a school administrator and the student's parents.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.

Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The North Dakota House of Representatives fell seven votes short Monday of overriding a veto by Gov. Doug Burgum of a bill that would prohibit public schools and state agencies from requiring the use of pronouns that don't correspond to an individual's biological sex.
north dakota, transgender, pronouns, bill, doug burgum, veto, schools
314
2023-24-03
Monday, 03 April 2023 07:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved