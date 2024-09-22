N.C. Gov. Candidate's Top 4 Officials Resign

CNN reported Sunday that four campaign officials with Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson's North Carolina governor campaign have dropped out of the race following a report from the network, published Thursday, that the lieutenant governor had made "inflammatory comments on a pornography website's message board more than a decade ago."

"General consultant and senior adviser Conrad Pogorzelski III, campaign manager Chris Rodriguez, finance director Heather Whillier, and deputy campaign manager Jason Rizk" have dropped out of Robinson's campaign, CNN reported.

One of the "lewd" comments CNN reported Robinson making on the message board included referring to himself as a "black Nazi."

Following the campaign officials dropping out, Robinson issued a statement that he would stay in the race:

"My campaign will continue to focus on the substantive issues at stake in this election: building an economy that grows from Murphy to Manteo; cutting taxes and eliminating unnecessary red-tape; removing politics out of our classrooms; and cracking down on violent crime and dangerous drugs.

"Polls have consistently underestimated Republican support in North Carolina for several cycles now and with a large portion of the electorate still undecided as we continue to ramp up our efforts across the state, I am confident our campaign remains in a strong position to make our case to the voters and win on November 5."