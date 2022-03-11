North Carolina Gas Station Lowers Price to $2.25 Per Gallon

A gas station in North Carolina has surprised locals after drastically cutting the price of regular gas to $2.25 per gallon as gas prices soar at most other locations, local ABC affiliate WLOS reports.

The owners of the Burnsville Citgo told the news station that the decision was made to help locals.

"I think it's really great and kind of them to do that for people around here like us. It's really good of them," said one local resident, Caylie Vess.

The sale occurred from about noon to 5 p.m., when the station ran out of gas, but the station's owners are expecting another gas delivery on Thursday night or Friday morning.