WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: norman rockwell | dhs | painting | america | statue of liberty

Norman Rockwell's Family Rips DHS for Using His Art

By    |   Wednesday, 05 November 2025 02:19 PM EST

The family of Norman Rockwell wrote that the recent use of his work in social media posts from the Department of Homeland Security would have "devastated" the famed artist.

The official DHS Facebook account made multiple posts including images from Rockwell's paintings, including one in August that showed his 1971 painting "Salute the Flag" and another that referenced his painting "Working on the Statue of Liberty" from 1946.

Rockwell's son, grandchildren and great-grandchildren wrote in an opinion piece released this week by USA Today that Rockwell was "profoundly shaken by the injustices toward Black Americans that were brought to the forefront during the Civil Rights Movement," and particularly civil rights icon Ruby Bridges.

"If Norman Rockwell were alive today, he would be devastated to see that not only does the problem Ruby Bridges confronted 65 years ago still plague us as a society, but that his own work has been marshalled for the cause of persecution toward immigrant communities and people of color," they wrote.

"We — as his eldest son, grandchildren and great-grandchildren — believe that now is the time to follow in his footsteps and stand for the values he truly wished to share with us and all Americans: compassion, inclusiveness and justice for all," they said.

They also noted that the artist painted "more than 4,000 works during his career, many of them depicting what are considered classic scenes from 20th century American life: Boy Scouts, doctor visits, squabbling couples, soda shops, soldiers returning from war, linemen and so much more.

"From 1916 to 1963, he regularly painted covers for the Saturday Evening Post, which by and large depicted only White people," Rockwell's family members wrote.

"The scarcity of people of color in Rockwell's paintings has led those who are not familiar with his entire oeuvre to draw the conclusion that his vision was of a White America, free of immigrants and people of color. But nothing could have been further from the truth."

A DHS spokesperson said in a statement that it "will continue using every tool at its disposal to keep the American people informed as our agents work to Make America Safe Again."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The family of Norman Rockwell wrote that the recent use of his work in social media posts from the Department of Homeland Security would have "devastated" the famed artist.
norman rockwell, dhs, painting, america, statue of liberty
357
2025-19-05
Wednesday, 05 November 2025 02:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved