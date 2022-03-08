30 Leading Foreign Security Experts Sign Bipartisan Letter for Ukraine No-Fly Zone

More than two dozen foreign policy experts have signed a letter to the Biden administration calling for a "limited no-fly zone" over Ukraine, Politico reported Tuesday.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has requested a no-fly zone as his country tries to defend itself against Russia's unprovoked invasion.

President Joe Biden and NATO officials have refused Zelenskyy's plea for a no-fly zone because, they say, it would lead to a broader European war.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., on Sunday said that declaring a no-fly zone over embattled Ukraine "means World War III."

However, 30 foreign policy heavyweights signed an open letter to Biden urging for a "limited no-fly zone" over Ukraine, Politico reported.

"What we seek is the deployment of American and NATO aircraft not in search of confrontation with Russia but to avert and deter Russian bombardment that would result in massive loss of Ukrainian lives," the letter read, Politico reported. "This is in addition to the request from Ukrainian leaders for A-10 and MIG-29 aircraft to help Ukrainians defend themselves, which we also strongly support."

The following is a list of the 30 signatories: