Nick Reiner On Suicide Watch: Report

Nick Reiner is on suicide watch in a jail in Los Angeles after being arrested on suspicion of killing his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, TMZ reported.

Nick, 32, is in administrative segregation at Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles where he is being held without bail, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

On Saturday, Nick and Rob, who starred in "All in the Family" before directing classic films like "When Harry Met Sally," got into a shouting match at Conan O'Brien's Christmas party, according to numerous reports.

At the party, Nick appeared out of place, keeping to himself, a source told TMZ.

"Michele had been anguishing to friends over the last few months that she and Rob were at their wits' end over Nick's mental illness and alleged substance abuse issues, and did not know what to do with their son Nick," a source told TMZ.

Nick has spoken publicly about his struggles with addiction.

By age 18, he had cycled in and out of treatment facilities with bouts of homelessness and relapses in between.

Rob and Nick Reiner explored their difficult relationship and Nick's struggles with drugs in a semi-autobiographical 2015 film, "Being Charlie."

Rob, 78, and Michele, 70, were found dead Sunday at their home in Los Angeles, and investigators believe they suffered stab wounds, a law enforcement official told the Associated Press.

They had been married for 36 years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.