Niagara Falls Police: Bridge Crash Not Terror-linked

The incident Wednesday in which a driver hit the Rainbow Bridge, linking New York state and Ontario at Niagara Falls, leaving two people dead, was not a terrorist event, the Niagara Falls Police Department said Thursday.

"After a thorough preliminary investigation by all agencies involved, it was determined that this was not a terrorist event," the department said in a statement.

The incident was taken over by the Niagara Falls Police Department's Crash Management Unit, it added.

Federal law enforcement officials also said terrorism was not involved.

"A search of the scene revealed no explosive materials, and no terrorism nexus was identified," the FBI said in a post on X.

Video of the crash caught on security camera and posted to X by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency showed the car traveling from the U.S. side at high speed, then hitting an object and flying into the air before crashing and exploding in flames.

The driver and a passenger died in the wreck. A CBP officer who suffered minor injuries was treated at a hospital and released, an agency official said.

Authorities did not identify the two people killed. CNN reported the driver was a 56-year-old man who was traveling in a Bentley automobile with his wife to attend a concert by the rock group KISS.

The's band's Wednesday show in Toronto was canceled after singer Paul Stanley came down with flu.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on its website the Buffalo Niagara International Airport had closed, but New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said there were no interruptions.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.