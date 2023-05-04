NFL Faces Workplace Discrimination Allegations

The attorneys general of New York and California are investigating the National Football League over allegations of workplace discrimination and hostility, CNN reported.

"No person should ever have to endure harassment, discrimination, or objectification in the workplace," New York AG Letitia James said in a statement.

"No matter how powerful or influential, no institution is above the law, and we will ensure the NFL is held accountable," she added.

California AG Rob Bonta added: "We have serious concerns about the NFL's role in creating an extremely hostile and detrimental work environment. No company is too big or popular to avoid being held responsible for their actions."

The NFL on Thursday said it intended to "fully cooperate with the attorneys general," adding in a statement that "these allegations are entirely inconsistent with the NFL's values and practices" and that it does not "tolerate discrimination in any form."

"Our policies are intended not only to comply with all applicable laws but to foster a workplace free from harassment, intimidation and discrimination," the statement said.

The announcement comes a year after the New York Times reported that over 30 staff members claimed the league's culture demoralized some female employees and drove some to quit in frustration despite a promise from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell that the league would take a stricter stance on domestic violence and sexual assault and hire more female executives.

More than 30 former female employees alleged gender discrimination and retaliation after they had filed complaints with the NFL's human resources division.

James and five other attorneys general in April 2022 sent a letter to Goodell expressing their concerns.