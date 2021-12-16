NFL Now Requiring Masks for Vaccinated Amid COVID-19 Surge

The NFL has updated its protocols in reaction to an increase in COVID-19 cases around the league, and it is pushing booster shots as the most effective protection against the coronavirus.

As part of its protocol changes, the NFL is requiring masks regardless of vaccination status and remote or outdoor meetings. It also is stopping in-person meals, and prohibiting outside visitors while on team travel.

"Finally, and based on expert advice, we will adjust the return-to-participation requirements for those who have recovered from COVID-19," the league said in its statement. "All of these changes are grounded in our data and science-backed approach, with safety our No. 1 goal for the entire NFL community."

The Chicago Bears were missing all three of their coordinators because of COVID-19 protocols as they prepared Thursday for Monday night’s home game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Bears coach Matt Nagy said offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, defensive coordinator Sean Desai and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor were participating remotely in meetings this week. Their status for the game is uncertain.

COVID-19 has hit the Bears hard this week, one of many teams experiencing positive tests. Approximately 100 players across the 32 teams have tested positive.

Chicago put five players on the COVID-19 reserve list since Monday and have six on it overall. And now the coordinators are in the protocol.

Players on the COVID-19 list are tackle Larry Borom, tackle Elijah Wilkinson, nose tackle Eddie Goldman, cornerback Artie Burns, defensive tackle Mario Edwards Jr., and practice squad linebacker Sam Kamara.

As a result, along with other more conventional illnesses and injuries, Nagy decided to hold a walk-through practice Wednesday rather than a full practice.

Nagy missed a game earlier this year against San Francisco, a 33-22 loss, because of COVID-19 issues, and Tabor coached the Bears.