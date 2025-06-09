Newsmax2 Channel Sees 25 Percent Growth in May

Boca Raton, Fla.— Newsmax Inc. (NYSE: NMAX) today reported May ratings for the Company's free streaming channel Newsmax2, with an increase of 25% in total viewership year-over-year.

Newsmax2 airs across more than a dozen major OTT Fast platforms and over-the-air digital broadcast channels, and on the Newsmax App available on smartphones and televisions.

More than 21.5 million cumulative viewers tuned into Newsmax2 in May 2025, according to third-party data provided by OTT platforms internal dashboards.

The data also showed that not only are more viewers are tuning in, but they are watching Newsmax2 longer, with average time spent watching up 36% from May 2024.

"Newsmax's investment in its streaming channel is paying off with more viewers watching more," said Jason Villar, Newsmax VP of Research. "Streaming and FAST channels are growing, and we are riding that wave positively and effectively."

Villar noted that Newsmax2 is also broadcast on digital channels through terrestrial broadcast stations in more than 47 television markets, including serving six of the top 12 U.S. markets, including Atlanta, San Francisco, Houston, and Philadelphia.

The Newsmax2 channel airs 24/7 and includes news reports from the network's national and global bureaus as well as popular opinion shows with Ed Henry, Bianca de la Garza, John Bachman, David Harris Jr., Rudy Giuliani, and Wendy Bell, among others.

Newsmax Broadcasting airs several channels, including the popular pay TV channel Newsmax, the military history channel World at War and Newsmax2.

"Our strategy of offering free and paid channels is working well for Newsmax and we expect to continue to see growth in these areas in the future," Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy said.

The Newsmax channel is carried by all major pay TV distributors and Newsmax2 is carried on FAST platforms on Samsung+, Roku, Vizio, LG, Xumo, Pluto TV, Amazon Fire and others. See Newsmax2 platforms and channels here.

Both channels are also available on the Company's paid streaming service Newsmax+. The service is available on iPhone and Android phones with a free trial offer at NewsmaxPlus.com

Newsmax, through its subsidiary Newsmax Broadcasting LLC operates Newsmax, the nation's fourth highest-rated cable news network, according to Nielsen.

Newsmax reaches more than 40 million Americans regularly through Newsmax TV, the Newsmax+ App, its popular website Newsmax.com, and publications like Newsmax Magazine.

Reuters Institute says Newsmax is one of the top 12 U.S. news brands and Forbes has called us "a news powerhouse."

