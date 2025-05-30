Newsmax Renews Verizon Carriage Agreement, Makes SEC Filing

Boca Raton, Fla., May 29, 2025 — Newsmax Inc. (NYSE: NMAX) (“Newsmax” or the

Newsmax Inc. has entered into a multi-year renewal for distribution with Verizon Fios for its cable channel, Newsmax.

Newsmax, which is available on channel 616 (116 in SD) on Fios, will retain its current distribution on the Verizon pay TV platform.

The Verizon platform reaches approximately three million subscribers, mainly in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions

Newsmax is the nation’s fourth highest-rated cable news network and ranks fifth across all cable channel in daytime, according to Nielsen. Newsmax is carried on all major pay TV providers in the U.S.



N ewsmax Media, Inc. operates Newsmax, the nation’s fourth highest-rated cable news network, according to Nielsen. Newsmax is carried on all major cable, satellite systems, and virtual pay TV operators. Newsmax reaches more than 40 million Americans regularly through Newsmax TV, the Newsmax+ App, its popular website Newsmax.com, and publications like Newsmax Magazine. Reuters Institute says Newsmax is one of the top 12 U.S. news brands and Forbes has called us “a news powerhouse.”

