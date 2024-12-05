WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Names Tim Gaughan Vice President, News Operations

By    |   Thursday, 05 December 2024 12:26 PM EST

Newsmax announced Thursday that it named Tim Gaughan as vice president of news operations.

The announcement was made by Gary Kanofsky, senior vice president of news and operations at Newsmax.

Gaughan is an operations media executive with more than 25 years of experience in broadcast and digital news operations. He spent over a decade at Fox News Channel where he served as vice president of news gathering, as well as vice president of affiliate services; Baghdad bureau chief; assignment manager and director of domestic news gathering during his tenure.

He was also with CBS News, where he held the roles of director of digital news gathering and special events.

"Tim has managed newsrooms, control rooms, and large complex remote productions, with a proven track record of launching and managing innovative platforms, optimizing workflows and technologies, and recruiting and mentoring diverse talent," Kanofsky said. "We are most looking forward to benefitting from his experience as we expand our news-gathering operations."

Gaughan has received multiple honors for his work, including a DuPont-Columbia Award, an Emmy award, and two Emmy nominations. He studied communications with a concentration in media studies at Penn State University.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


