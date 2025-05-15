Newsmax Q1 Report: Double-Digit Revenue Growth, Ratings High

BOCA RATON, FL -- Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX) announced Thursday its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Management Commentary

"We are thrilled to share our first earnings results as a publicly traded company since we listed on the New York Stock Exchange in March," commented Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax Inc.

"This milestone marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for us as a public company. I want to sincerely thank everyone who participated in both our private raise and IPO — your support made this achievement possible."

Ruddy continued, "Newsmax has grown into the fourth highest-rated cable news channel reaching 60 million homes through our main Newsmax channel, our free streaming channel Newsmax2, the Newsmax App and its streaming service Newsmax+, our website Newsmax.com and our publications such as Newsmax Magazine.

"Newsmax now reaches 20 million combined social media followers through our various accounts, with the best per-follower engagement rate in TV news. Our growth is due in part to our continued mission of providing those Americans with balanced coverage, diverse viewpoints and open debates on the issues they care about."

"So far in 2025, we are proud to report impressive financial performance, driven by the strength of our brand, audience engagement and our ongoing commitment to independent, values-driven journalism.

“Our strong relationships with distributors and advertisers, such as our recently announced multi-year agreement with Hulu + Live TV, our broadcasting agreement with the Dominican Republic's Supercanal and our distribution agreements with Cellcom Israel and Telecom Armenia, not only reinforce our position in key international markets but also ensure that our content reaches broader audiences across platforms."

"Looking ahead to the rest of 2025, we are well-positioned to continue growing our viewership, securing transformative distribution agreements, expanding our extensive content offerings and bringing onboard quality talent to deliver trusted news to the American people."

First Quarter 2025 Business and Operational Highlights

• The first quarter 2025 Nielsen report ranked Newsmax highly across a number of metrics:

Newsmax hit a recent record 33.6 million viewers watching the network in the first quarter of 2025, up 50% from the same period last year.

Newsmax was the fifth highest-rated network in all of cable TV for total day.

Newsmax remained the fourth highest-rated cable news channel in the U.S., ranking second in engagement (length-of-tune) for all dayparts ages 35-64.

• Newsmax also broke records in Q1 2025, and for all of 2024, becoming No. 1 for all U.S. news networks (broadcast and cable) for per-follower social interaction rate on Facebook, X and Instagram.

• Newsmax signed a multi-year extension with veteran news anchor and broadcaster Greta Van Susteren to host "The Record with Greta Van Susteren."

First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

• Newsmax reported total quarterly revenues of $45.3 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, representing an 11.6% year-over-year increase.

Advertising Revenues increased 13.5% year-over-year to $28.9 million driven by higher linear cable and satellite advertising due to higher Nielsen ratings which translated to higher rates.

Affiliate Revenues increased 12.5% year-over-year to $7.4 million driven by new contractual relationships as well as rate increases that went into effect in 2025.

Subscription Revenues increased 10.2% year-over-year to $7.0 million driven by an increase in Newsmax + subscribers.

Product Sales Revenues increased 9.1% year-over-year to $1.6 million driven by the new book releases of its Humanix subsidiary, including titles "Pay Zero Taxes", "Turnaround" and "Plan Red", offset slightly by lower nutraceutical sales.

• Newsmax reported a quarterly Net Loss of $(17.2) million as compared to a Net Loss of $(50.7) million reported in the prior year quarter. While operating expenses increased this quarter, including regulatory, compliance and reporting costs associated with public company requirements, there were significant legal and settlement expenses in the prior year quarter related to the Smartmatic legal settlement.

• Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA was $(1.2) million, a decrease of $4.4 million, or 136.5%, from the amount reported in the prior year quarter, primarily due to an increase in cost of revenues and general and administrative costs associated with the continued expansion of the business, costs associated with becoming a public company and costs associated with coverage of the inauguration of President Donald J. Trump on January 20, 2025.

• The Company ended the quarter with $126.7 million in Cash and Cash Equivalents, an increase of 426.8% from $24.1 million in December 31, 2024.

"We are pleased to report strong quarterly results, highlighted by increased viewer engagement across both linear and digital platforms, growth in advertising partnerships and the successful launch of new programming," commented Darryle Burnham, Chief Financial Officer.

"With enhanced access to capital from our pre-IPO and IPO raises, we are well-positioned to sustain our momentum. As we execute on our financial and strategic priorities, we remain focused on delivering long-term value to our shareholders."

Note: The Company compensates for limitations of the adjusted EBITDA measure by prominently disclosing GAAP net income (loss), which the Company believes is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and providing investors with a reconciliation from GAAP net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA on page 12.

About Newsmax

Newsmax Inc. is listed on the NYSE (NMAX) and operates, through Newsmax Broadcasting LLC, one of the nation's leading news outlets, the Newsmax channel. The fourth highest-rated network is carried on all major cable and satellite systems. Newsmax's media properties reach more than 40 million Americans regularly through Newsmax TV, the Newsmax App, its popular website Newsmax.com, and publications such as Newsmax Magazine. Through its social media accounts, Newsmax reaches 20 million combined followers. Reuters Institute says Newsmax is one of the top U.S. news brands and Forbes has called Newsmax "a news powerhouse."

See Full Q1 Report and Financials

See Newsmax Share Information

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This communication contains forward-looking statements. From time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Forward-looking statements can be identified by those that are not historical in nature. The forward-looking statements discussed in this communication and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. The Company does not guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as predictions of future events. We are under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this communication to conform our prior statements to actual results or revised expectations, and we do not intend to do so. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include various factors beyond management's control, including but not limited to changes in domestic and global general economic and macro-economic conditions and the volatility of the price of Common Stock that may result from, among other things, comments by securities analysts or other third parties, including blogs, articles, message boards and social and other media, large shareholders exiting their position in our Common Stock, any negative public perception of us, sales of shares by Yorkville or other shares we previously registered for resale and/or uncertainties and factors set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and other filings the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nothing in this communication should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements in this communication, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein.