Here's How to Make Newsmax Your Google 'Preferred Source'

Now you easily can, thanks to Google’s recently rolled-out “Preferred Sources” feature, available in the U.S. and India.

“When you select your preferred sources, you’ll start to see more of their articles prominently displayed within Top Stories, when those sources have published fresh and relevant content for your search,” according to a Google blog post.

Here are the 2 ways to select Newsmax as your preferred source:

1. SHORTCUT LINK (SIMPLEST)

- Sign-in to your Google account.

- Click on this link, which will automatically set Newsmax as your Preferred Source.

- Then click “Take me to Google Search.”

- Enter a search. For example, “Donald Trump.”

- You will then see: “Top stories” (various sources), “Also in the news” (various sources) and then “From your sources,” which will feature Newsmax stories.

2. WHILE SEARCHING A TOPIC

- Sign-in to your Google account.

- Enter a search. For example, “Donald Trump.”

- Then click on the square icon to the right of “Top stories.”

- A window titled “Choose your preferred sources,” will pop-up. Search for Newsmax. Then click the box next to Newsmax so a checkmark appears.

-Refresh your results. You will then see more from Newsmax.