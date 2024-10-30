Newsmax Launches in France on Molotov

Newsmax, one of America's most popular news channels, just launched on Molotov, one of France's leading TV platforms, as U.S. voters go to the polls to pick their next president.

The Newsmax channel went live on Molotov's platform on Oct. 24, expanding its global footprint with 19 million Molotov users in France and French-speaking territories.

Molotov is one of France's main TV services offering streaming television to internet users across the nation and its territories. Molotov subscribers can tune to Newsmax via the platform's free tier.

Newsmax is the U.S.' fourth highest-rated cable news channel and a top 20 basic cable network in the U.S. The channel has enjoyed tremendous 2024 ratings growth and is available in nearly 60 million U.S. pay-TV homes through every major provider, including DirecTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum (Altice), Verizon, and Spectrum. Earlier this month, YouTube TV added Newsmax to its fast-growing paid channel lineup.

Andy Biggers, senior vice president of content distribution of Newsmax, said: "Molotov has set the benchmark for ad-supported streaming platforms in Europe, and we're glad that Newsmax will be available to their viewers to get an expert U.S. perspective on global issues and U.S. foreign policy that affect France's interests.

"With the 2024 U.S. presidential election a week away, we believe French viewers will want to tune in to Newsmax's comprehensive coverage to see where the U.S. is headed."

Gregory Samak, managing director at Molotov, added: "We're thrilled to add Newsmax to our lineup, offering even more variety for our users. At Molotov, we aim to provide a wide range of content, and the addition of Newsmax strengthens our position as a key destination for quality news. We look forward to enhancing our users' experience with this engaging addition."

Newsmax Media Inc. operates Newsmax, one of the U.S.'s leading news outlets.

The Reuters Institute recently named Newsmax one of the top 12 U.S. news brands. The Newsmax channel is carried on all major U.S. cable and satellite providers, including Directv, Xfinity, Dish, YouTube TV, Spectrum, Optimum, Fios, Cox, U-verse, and through over-the-top (OTT) and connected TV (CTV) platforms.

Molotov is a streaming platform that is revolutionizing access to television and content, available on all screens and connected devices.

Founded by Jean-David Blanc, a tech veteran who is also the founder of AlloCiné, and Pierre Lescure, the co-founder of Canal+, Molotov is part of FuboTV, the world's leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, since December 2021.