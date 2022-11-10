×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: newsmax | election night | nielsen | santorum

Newsmax Draws 5 Million-Plus Viewers on Election Night!

capitol dome with words superimposed on it

(Newsmax)

Thursday, 10 November 2022 03:41 PM EST

Newsmax's comprehensive 2022 election night coverage drew more than 5 million viewers to the channel Tuesday night.

Nielsen reported that Newsmax had a total reach of 3.4 million viewers during the night, from 5 p.m. EST Tuesday to 1 a.m. EST Wednesday.

Newsmax estimates its large reach on OTT (over the internet) streaming platforms drew an additional 2 million-plus viewers, bringing total viewership to over 5 million. Newsmax is available in more than 100 million U.S. homes via streaming and apps.

Nielsen says the record number of viewers ranked Newsmax at No. 7 among all cable channels during the night, and at the No. 9 spot for all of cable in total daytime on Tuesday.

Newsmax's reach of viewers in the key demographic of 35 to 64 was enormous, drawing 1.4 million viewers during its live coverage.

Newsmax's numbers are even more compelling because the channel is carried in 20 million fewer cable homes than rivals like Fox, CNN, and MSNBC.

"These numbers demonstrate Newsmax is a powerhouse in breaking and live news that Americans want to see," Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax Media Inc., said.

"And this reflects on the tremendous reporting of our news team and anchors during this critical election," Ruddy said.

Newsmax's coverage team was overseen by Elliot Jacobson, executive vice president for programming, as well as news veterans Chris Wallace, Gary Kanofsky, Thom Bird, and Chris Knowles.

Newsmax's live news reports were led by Greta Van Susteren, John Bachman, Rob Schmitt, and Lyndsay Keith along with a team of analysts including Rick Santorum, Dick Morris, Erin Perrine, Mark Halperin, Sean Spicer, and Matt and Mercedes Schlapp.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Newsmax's comprehensive 2022 election night coverage drew more than 5 million viewers to the channel Tuesday night.
newsmax, election night, nielsen, santorum
271
2022-41-10
Thursday, 10 November 2022 03:41 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved