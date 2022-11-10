Newsmax Draws 5 Million-Plus Viewers on Election Night!

Newsmax's comprehensive 2022 election night coverage drew more than 5 million viewers to the channel Tuesday night.

Nielsen reported that Newsmax had a total reach of 3.4 million viewers during the night, from 5 p.m. EST Tuesday to 1 a.m. EST Wednesday.

Newsmax estimates its large reach on OTT (over the internet) streaming platforms drew an additional 2 million-plus viewers, bringing total viewership to over 5 million. Newsmax is available in more than 100 million U.S. homes via streaming and apps.

Nielsen says the record number of viewers ranked Newsmax at No. 7 among all cable channels during the night, and at the No. 9 spot for all of cable in total daytime on Tuesday.

Newsmax's reach of viewers in the key demographic of 35 to 64 was enormous, drawing 1.4 million viewers during its live coverage.

Newsmax's numbers are even more compelling because the channel is carried in 20 million fewer cable homes than rivals like Fox, CNN, and MSNBC.

"These numbers demonstrate Newsmax is a powerhouse in breaking and live news that Americans want to see," Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax Media Inc., said.

"And this reflects on the tremendous reporting of our news team and anchors during this critical election," Ruddy said.

Newsmax's coverage team was overseen by Elliot Jacobson, executive vice president for programming, as well as news veterans Chris Wallace, Gary Kanofsky, Thom Bird, and Chris Knowles.

Newsmax's live news reports were led by Greta Van Susteren, John Bachman, Rob Schmitt, and Lyndsay Keith along with a team of analysts including Rick Santorum, Dick Morris, Erin Perrine, Mark Halperin, Sean Spicer, and Matt and Mercedes Schlapp.