Newsmax Documentary Traces Jesus' Final Steps

Leading up to Easter, Christian Instagram influencer and licensed tour guide Dimitris Chermantas takes viewers on an extraordinarily special walking tour, retracing the final steps of Jesus before his crucifixion.

Chermantas does this in a simple-to-understand yet descriptive and reverent way in Newsmax's original program "Jesus: His Passion Revealed," which premieres Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

When to Watch:

6:30 pm ET Jesus: His Passion Revealed

Saturday on Newsmax – Find It Here

The 30-minute documentary, produced by Chermantas, retraces the path Jesus took through the streets of Jerusalem, bringing to life his final days before his crucifixion.

Viewers are taken on an up close and personal journey to the sites cited in the Holy Gospel accounts: Gethsemane, the Mount of Olives, the upper room of the Last Supper, and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, built over Jesus' tomb.

Through panoramic footage and a range of visuals, Chermantas simultaneously provides biblical insight and historical context as he tours where local tradition and experts say Jesus was betrayed; the Via Dolorosa – his path to crucifixion; and where he died on Calvary – also known as Golgatha.

It is a modern-day review of the places Christians have venerated for nearly 2,000 years as the very ground where Jesus trod.

"This is more than a travelogue. It's a spiritual experience and a visual pilgrimage," said fellow producer Jamie Linn. "We wanted to create something deeply authentic that allows viewers to see, hear, and feel the real places where Jesus walked — and to understand what each location means within the context of his sacrifice and triumph."

The film offers a rare and intimate perspective about the final week of Jesus Christ's life on Earth, from his triumphal entry into Jerusalem to his crucifixion and death.

It features not only where Jesus walked, but why he walked that path for all humanity.

It also addresses how the physical locations in Israel align with biblical accounts of Jesus' final days. Viewers following Christ's actual path are privy to archaeological and historical evidence supporting such important locations and events like the room where Jesus dined with his disciples to where he breathed his last.

"Jesus: His Passion Revealed" is part of Newsmax's expanding lineup of original faith-focused programming.

"This documentary allows believers and seekers alike to witness the Passion in a way that's both educational and devotional," Linn said. "Especially during the Easter season, it's a timely and moving reminder of the price Jesus paid — and the hope he brings."