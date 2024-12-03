Newsmax Launches on DGO

Newsmax launched on DirecTV Latin America’s leading media technology company in connectivity and entertainment in the region — one recognized for its multiplatform experience.

The distribution move comes as millions around the globe are tracking news about the recent presidential election and the upcoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Newsmax, one of the leading cable news channels in the United States, began broadcasting live in early November on DGO, DirecTV Latin America's streaming and live TV platform.

"The addition of Newsmax to our lineup is part of the ongoing actions that DirecTV Latin America is carrying out to offer the best content and consolidates our proposal, which is known for having the best in news, sports and entertainment," said Leo Flores, VP of Own Content at Vrio Corp.

“In addition, the user experience is superior because DGO’s streaming platform addresses new consumer trends and offers the possibility of viewing content from any mobile device,” Flores added.

DGO is available at no additional cost to DirecTV subscribers in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Uruguay. Additionally, non-DirecTV customers will also be able to access DGO through the multiple plans available.

This move further expands Newsmax’s global presence as the channel now streams to DirecTV Latin America’s Spanish-language streaming service subscribers using advanced AI-powered dubbing and subtitles, helping it efficiently scale global business growth and live localizations.

“Latin America is the second fastest-growing streaming market globally and DirecTV Latin America is one of the largest multichannel players in the region,” Andy Biggers, senior vice president of content distribution of Newsmax, said.

“We're excited Newsmax is now available to DirecTV and DGO viewers to get a U.S. perspective on global issues, especially those affecting Latin American interests,” he said.

Newsmax is the U.S.’s fourth highest-rated cable news channel, and a recent Reuters Institute study found that Newsmax is one of the top 12 news brands in the country.

The channel has enjoyed tremendous 2024 ratings growth and is available in nearly 60 million U.S. pay TV homes through every major provider, including DirecTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum (Altice), Verizon, Spectrum and YouTube TV.

Grupo Werthein’s Vrio Corp. division is a major content and distribution player across the region operating SKY in Brazil and DirecTV in Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Peru, Ecuador and Colombia. In addition, it offers two streaming platforms: SKY+ in Brazil and DGO in Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia and Mexico.

