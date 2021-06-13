Newsmax Launches New Logo as Brand Expands

It’s sharp, stylish and to the point.

Introducing Newsmax’s brand new logo!

Our exciting new look features bold blue capital letters with our letter “N” featuring a bright red rectangle and small white stripe.

The strength of the new logo embodies Newsmax’s new role as a major news outlet serving the American people.

Our cable news and OTT channel, Newsmax TV, is now the 4th highest-rated cable news channel in the U.S. and already a budding rival to America’s top news networks, including Fox, CNN, CNBC and MSNBC.

Nielsen also ranks the channel as a top 20 cable property among all networks rated.

As our news channel and digital properties have grown into a 24/7 full-service operation across multiple platforms, more and more people are tuning in to experience the Newsmax difference: the difference is our no-nonsense reporting by a dream team of award-winning journalists, and a provocative lineup of top commentators and analysts.

“Our job is to give Americans the best available information with clarity, and I think the new logo affirms that mission,” Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax Media.

The logo was designed by graphic designer and branding specialist, Rod Vera.

“We began the rigorous re-branding process back in 2019,” Vera said.

“The goal was to elevate the Newsmax brand to a level of maturity and sophistication that acknowledged the past 20 years of growth and impact in the industry. That goal required a logotype that was strong, clean and flexible. When paired with the ‘N’ logomark, the final result can be seamlessly integrated into any branded environment.”

You’ll be seeing the new logo across Newsmax’s numerous media properties, including on Newsmax TV, on its popular smartphone App, on must-read Newsmax.com and even on the cover of Newsmax Magazine, our print and digital monthly magazine.

The new logo is our seal of approval — it’s your guarantee of the best journalism in America today or as we say: Real News for Real People.