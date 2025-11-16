Newsmax Sees Strong 3rd Quarter: Broadcast Revenues Up 10 Percent, Affiliate Fees 22 Percent YOY

Newsmax Inc. announced this past week its financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

The company saw significant growth in key revenue areas, including Broadcast Revenues up 10.1% for Q3 and cable Affiliate Fees rising over 22%, year over year.

"We are pleased to announce another strong quarter that shows the power and consistency of our business, even in a nonelection year when news audiences and advertising demand across the industry typically soften," said Christopher Ruddy, the Newsmax CEO.

"Our performance this quarter reflects the strength of our diversified revenue model, the growing reach of our cable and FAST channels and the continued engagement of audiences across all of our platforms."

Ruddy continued, "Since going public, we have focused on building a company positioned for sustainable, long-term growth. Our strong balance sheet and access to the public markets give us the flexibility to invest strategically, expand our distribution, and continue delivering compelling content that resonates with viewers.

"We remain focused on sustainable, long-term growth and on delivering consistent value for our shareholders."

Third-Quarter 2025 Business and Operational Highlights

Newsmax has significantly expanded its distribution reach through multiple strategic initiatives including: Secured distribution agreement with a leading hospitality provider, making Newsmax available in 900+ hotels and 300,000 hotel rooms nationwide. Partnered with Curb to bring Newsmax programming to the Taxi TV platform, reaching over 15,000 screens across 65 U.S. markets generating 2.3 billion annual impressions. Achieved major international expansion through partnership with Trump Media & Technology Group, making Newsmax available globally on the Truth+ streaming platform across multiple devices and connected TV apps. Extended a multiyear carriage partnership with Fubo, launching Newsmax en Español on Fubo's Latino plan and Latino Plus add-on package.

Expanded international news coverage with Carl Higbie broadcasting live from Israel, providing comprehensive coverage and exclusive interviews, including with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Implemented a strategic cryptocurrency purchase plan of up to $5 million to acquire Bitcoin and Trump Coin over the next 12 months, positioning Newsmax to be the first NYSE company to purchase Trump Coin.

Partnered with Veritone to modernize newsroom operations and unlock revenue potential from Newsmax's extensive 20-year content archive through AI-powered Digital Media Hub technology.

Appointed David Gandler, co-founder and CEO of FuboTV, to the Board of Directors, bringing extensive streaming and media industry expertise.

Third-Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Newsmax reported total quarterly revenues of $45.3 million for the three-month period ended Sept. 30, representing a 4% year-over-year increase. Total Broadcasting revenues grew 10.1% year over year to $36.6 million for the third quarter of 2025, underscoring continued growth even in a nonelection year. This was driven by affiliate fee revenue growth, higher ratings and pricing for broadcasting ad revenue and an increase in Newsmax+ subscribers. Advertising Revenues decreased slightly by 1.6% year over year to $27.6 million due to a nonelection year comparison period. Affiliate Revenues increased 22.3% year over year to $8.1 million, driven by new contractual relationships as well as rate increases that went into effect in 2025. Subscription Revenues of $6.9 million were flat year over year, driven by an increase in Newsmax+ subscribers, offset by reductions in publication subscriptions due to election cycle cyclicality. Product Sales Revenues increased 1.8% year over year to $1.5 million.

Newsmax reported a quarterly Net Loss of $4.1 million compared with a Net Loss of $9.8 million reported in the prior year quarter, primarily driven by higher production and programming investments and public company and stock-based compensation costs, offset by reduced legal expenses and higher broadcast revenues.

Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA was $1.8 million, a decrease of $4.4 million from the amount reported in the same quarter last year, primarily due to higher production and programming expenses and increased personnel and public company costs associated with the Company's continued expansion.

The Company ended the quarter with $130.4 million in Cash and short-term investments. Cash and Cash Equivalents were $14.2 million, and short-term investments were $116.2 million.

Newsmax is reiterating its previously issued full-year 2025 revenue guidance of $180 million to $190 million.

"Our third-quarter results highlight the resilience and momentum of our business," commented Darryle Burnham, chief financial officer.

"By expanding our global distribution footprint and modernizing our content monetization strategy, we are laying the foundation for sustainable, long-term growth.

"We are encouraged by the strong performance we are seeing early in the fourth quarter, and remain confident in our previously disclosed full-year revenue guidance.

"Supported by a solid balance sheet, we continue to invest in strategic opportunities that enhance our reach, strengthen our financial profile, and drive shareholder value."

