Newsmax Hires Veteran Executive Producers for Top Shows

Newsmax announced today that it has hired industry veterans Dennis Murphy, Jarrett Shustrin, and Lamar Goering as Executive Producers for key shows.

The announcements are part of Newsmax efforts to expand its executive producer line-up as the network's programs continue to see significant ratings growth.

Murphy will oversee production of "American Agenda," with Shustrin overseeing "Wake-Up America" and Goering executive producing the daytime "Newsline" program.

The announcement was made by Elliot Jacobson, EVP Programming.

Prior to joining Newsmax, six-time Emmy winner Lamar Goering served as Executive Producer of WNYW's "Good Day New York," the city's top-rated local morning show. He also produced WNBC's "Today in New York," and "Early Today" on NBC. Earlier in his career Goering was with CNBC, where he produced "The Tim Russert Show," "Steals & Deals," "Power Lunch," and "Rivera Live."

Dennis Murphy spent more than a decade at Fox News Channel where he was most recently Senior Producer of the highly-rated ensemble show "Outnumbered." He launched several programs and worked on an array of shows across the network including Fox News "Primetime," "America's Newsroom," and "The Kelly File."

A four-time Emmy Award winning Executive Producer and Director, Jarrett Shustrin comes to Newsmax from WPIX-TV in New York where he was Executive Producer of their 7-hour block of morning news programming.

While at WPIX he led a ratings surge, taking multiple hours from 5th to 2nd in key demographics. Prior to joining WPIX, Shustrin was the Executive Producer at KTVI-TV in St. Louis from 2011-2021.

