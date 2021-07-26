NJ Woman Being Fined $250 a Day for Anti-Biden Signs

A New Jersey woman who is being fined $250 a day for not removing profane anti-Biden signs from her front yard is now being represented by the American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey, NJ Advanced Media reports.

The woman, Patricia Dilascio, was issued a municipal ordinance violation notice last month for three of six signs that say ''F—k Biden,'' and then a court summons a few days later for not removing them.

Her daughter, Andrea Dick, hung them up.

The local ordinance prohibits displaying ''any obscene material, communication or performance or other article or item which is obscene within the Borough.''

The house is around the block from an elementary school.

Roselle Park Municipal Court Judge Gary Bundy ruled the ordinance was constitutional and ordered Dilascio to pay $250 for every day the signs weren't removed.

Alexander Shalom, an attorney with the ACLU, is appealing her case to Superior Court in Union County.

Jeanne LoCicero, ACLU of NJ legal director, told NJ Advance Media the policing can't go unchecked.

''All New Jerseyans have the right to express themselves freely under the First Amendment,'' LoCicero said. ''Roselle Park's ordinance against posting obscene signs should never have been applied to political signs.''

Jarrid Kantor, the attorney who argued the case for the borough, said ''the judge got it right.''

''I think he upheld the ordinance as written. The ordinance itself survives constitutional scrutiny,'' he said.

Dick, who lives on the property with Dilascio, her mother, told NJ Advance Media she plans to sue and take the case to the state Supreme Court if necessary.

''I feel like my First Amendment right is being stripped from me,'' she said.