New Zealand Showers Lockdown Protesters with Sprinklers, Barry Manilow

Protesters watch as a man spins the tire on his motorcycle in wet conditions as they demonstrate their opposition to coronavirus vaccine mandates at Parliament in Wellington, New Zealand. (George Heard/NZME via AP)

By    |   Saturday, 12 February 2022 04:05 PM

Authorities in New Zealand showered protestors with sprinklers and Barry Manilow tunes in an attempt to flush them off the Parliament’s grassy grounds, reports abc.net.au.

The protesters, who have been voicing their opposition to coronavirus vaccine mandates, responded to the soaking from the sprinklers by digging trenches and installing makeshift drainpipes to divert the water.

They also responded by playing "We're not gonna take it," by Twisted Sister.

"No one who is here is here legally, and if they’re getting wet from below as well as above, they’re likely to be a little bit less comfortable and more likely to go home," Parliament Speaker Trevor Mallard, according to news organization Stuff.

"Some people have suggested we add the vaccine in the water, but I don’t think it works that way," he joked.

But among the grievances facing many New Zealanders is the mandate to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as well as wearing masks indoors.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report. 

