No Charges Following New York Nursing Home Inquiry

The Manhattan district attorney will not file criminal charges involving the reporting of deaths in New York nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic under then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

''I was contacted today by the head of the Elder Care Unit from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office who informed me they have closed its investigation involving the Executive Chamber and nursing homes,'' Elkan Abromowitz, an attorney who represented the governor's office during Cuomo's tenure, said in a statement Monday.

''I was told that after a thorough investigation — as we have said all along — there was no evidence to suggest that any laws were broken.''

Cuomo's policy in the early days of the pandemic returned residents of nursing homes to those facilities after they were released from the hospital, even if they did not have a negative test for COVID-19. The state's attorney general also determined that Cuomo's office undercounted the number of deaths in the state's nursing homes.

The former governor said in February that almost all nursing homes that had received recovering patients had COVID-19 cases already, and said that he caused a ''void'' with his handling of the data from nursing homes that was filled with conspiracies and false information.

''The void we created by not providing information was filled with skepticism and cynicism and conspiracy theories which fueled the confusion,'' Cuomo said at the time, according to ABC News. ''The void we created disinformation and that caused more anxiety for loved ones.''