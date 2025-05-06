N.Y. Asks Judge to Block Trump From Ending Congestion Pricing Program

The city of New York and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority asked a U.S. judge late on Monday to block the Trump administration from halting Manhattan's congestion pricing program.

Lawyers for the city's transportation department and the MTA sought an order to block Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's effort to kill the program and his threat to withhold federal government approvals for other projects and potentially billions in funding.

New York State also late Monday sought a preliminary injunction to block the federal government from blocking the program.

New York launched its first-in-the-nation program in January, charging most passenger vehicles a toll of $9 during peak periods to enter Manhattan south of 60th Street, in a bid to cut congestion and raise funds to improve mass transit.

New York cited President Donald Trump's social media post in February that touted his effort to killing congestion pricing with the phrase: "LONG LIVE THE KING!" The White House posted a mock photo of him on social media wearing a crown.

New York City says the program has dramatically cut congestion, with about 5.8 million fewer cars than expected in the congestion zone between January and March, or an 8%-13% reduction.

Data also shows a 12% reduction in traffic in April, while travel times to cross into Manhattan have also dramatically improved, the city said, while hotel stays, retail spending and pedestrian traffic have all increased.

"Stopping the program would also mean a return to the crippling congestion that has long plagued Manhattan," the MTA and city wrote.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has said that funds raised from the program would underpin $15 billion in debt financing for critical mass transit capital improvements.

Duffy in April told Hochul that USDOT may withhold environmental approvals or project funding if the state does not end congestion pricing by late May.

The USDOT under Democrat President Joe Biden had approved the congestion program in November, which is monitored via electronic license plate readers. U.S. approval is needed because it involves tolls on federal highways.

The program follows similar ones in London and Singapore. Opponents including Duffy say it takes money from working people and leaves drivers without a free highway option.