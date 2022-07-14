New York City Deemed World's Second-Dirtiest City

New York City's rats and piles of garbage bags on the streets have earned it a dubious honor — it's now ranked as the world's second-dirtiest city, according to a new worldwide poll.

The city comes in only behind Rome, which was deemed the world's most filthy city, reports The New York Post, quoting the TimeOut Index. Glasgow, Scotland, ranked as the world's third-dirtiest city, according to the survey of 2,700 people.

Stockholm was deemed the world's cleanest city, the poll said. Around one million people live there, in comparison to about 8 million in New York City.

The survey asked people in the world's major cities, including Melbourne, Australia; Tokyo, and Chicago, beginning in March, about their opinions on topics ranging from cleanliness, food, and culture.

New York Mayor Eric Adams has promised a new garbage bin program and the use of new street sweepers in hopes of reducing the rat population, and the city may be cleaning up its act, reports TimeOut.

Giant trash bins are being installed around the city, and the street sweepers, coming in for $11 million, are designed to even fit in narrow spaces such as bike lanes. The city has also restarted its alternate side parking schedule, which was scaled back during the pandemic, allowing the streets to be cleaned on both sides.

City officials are also considering a bill to require city agencies to identify places they can put public restrooms around the city in hopes of cutting back on public urination.