NYC Mayor Adams' Patronage at Midtown Eatery Under Scrutiny

The New York Times has been tracking the recent nighttime exploits of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, particularly his regular patronage of a Midtown restaurant that's just a stone's throw from Times Square.

According to the Times, for 14 of the 30 nights in June, Mayor Adams held court at Osteria La Baia, an Italian eatery (off West 52nd Ave.) run by twin brothers Robert and Zhan Petrosyants.

While entertaining various groups in a private setting at La Baia, where entrees primarily range from $30 to $70, reporters "never observed [Adams] paying for his meals. In response to questions from The Times, a spokesman said the mayor personally pays the bill to the restaurant monthly," the publication writes.

The Times then added a mayoral spokesman "declined to provide receipts, and the restaurant's operators did not respond to emails seeking any documents that would support the mayor's claim."

If the mayor doesn't pay for his meals, or any other services in every-day New York City life, the Times suggests Adams might be violating the city's ethics rules.

According to reports, public servants "are explicitly barred" from accepting gifts worth $50 or more from city vendors; and NYC's Conflicts of Interest Board advises public officials not to accept any valuable gifts that are provided, simply because of their position or status within the city.

The conflict-of-interest rule would likely not apply to La Baia and the Petrosyants brothers, says the Times, since it's owned by private citizens.

The Times and Politico also report the Petrosyants brothers have a previous "trail of legal troubles," including felony convictions and outstanding tax debts:

Adams often stays at La Baia for more than three hours, and his patronage typically goes beyond the restaurant's 10 p.m. closing time.

The mayor's security detail at La Baia, including his brother, Bernard, typically dine at separate tables.

Adams recently dined with former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio and former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo at La Baia.

Mayoral spokesman Maxwell Young was somewhat chagrined by the Times' minutiae-driven reporting, saying Mayor Adams conducts personal and business meetings at La Baia, and isn't trying to conceal any of his actions.

"Of course, there is nothing wrong with talking city business at a restaurant," said Young.