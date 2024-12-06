NYC Mayor Adams Running for Reelection as Democrat

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Friday he plans to run for reelection next year as a Democrat after earlier seeming to leave open the possibility of returning to the Republican Party.

Adams, who recently said he would work with President-elect Donald Trump's border czar to manage the city's migrant crisis, was a registered Republican from 1997 to 2001.

During an interview with PIX11, Adams was asked if he planned to run for reelection as a Democrat.

"I've been a Democrat for many years, and I'm going to run for my reelection as a Democrat," he said. "Those who don't like it, they will cancel me, and I say: 'Cancel me.' I'm for America."

Adams said party identification should give way to being "an American."

"We need to move away from identifying, classifying ourselves as anything other than Americans," he said. "I'm an American and I'm going to continue to say that. So, no matter what party I'm on or vote on, I'm going to push for American values."

Earlier, during an appearance on NY1 on Friday, Adams was asked if he would return to the GOP.

"The party that's most important to me is the American party. I'm a part of the American party," Adams said. "I love this country. This is the home of the free, the land of the brave. My 19-year-old [uncle] died on the fields of Vietnam, protecting what this city and this country represent. And that's the party I'm going to always be a member of."

Unlike many Democrats, Adams said Tuesday he does not want to be at war with the incoming Trump administration on the border crisis and that he plans to meet with Tom Homan, the president-elect's point man on the mass deportation of illegal immigrants.

"I reached out and he's looking forward to meet this week or next week," Adams said of Homan. "So we communicated this morning and he stated that once he settles, we'll reach out and we'll coordinate, our teams will coordinate for the most part.

"I want people to talk to each other. And I made it clear that I'm not going to be warring with this administration. I'm going to be working with this administration. President Trump is the President-elect, and whomever he chooses to run his agencies, I'm looking forward to sit down and see how we better New York."