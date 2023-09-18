×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: new jersey | bob menendez | christine glassner

New Jersey Mayor Running Against Sen. Bob Menendez

By    |   Monday, 18 September 2023 01:59 PM EDT

New Jersey Mayor Christine Serrano Glassner has filed to run as a Republican for the state’s U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Sen. Bob Menendez, Politico reported.

Glassner, who was elected mayor of Mendham Borough in Morris County in 2016, announced her candidacy for Senate in a video released on Monday that includes a dig at the multiple federal investigations Menendez has faced since first entering office in 2006.

"Sen. Menendez has been in politics his entire life. He’s under investigation yet again," Glassner said in the video. "New Jersey deserves someone with integrity, someone who will work hard to tackle the tough problems that are facing all of us. Someone who will put us first. Someone who cares more about our families — our New Jersey families — than his cronies."

Glassner was a delegate to the 2016 convention and her husband, Michael Glassner, was a senior official in Trump’s 2016 campaign and his 2020 campaign’s chief operating officer. He also leads the fund created to help pay for Trump’s legal fees, the Patriot Legal Defense Fund Inc.

In a statement to Politico, Menendez adviser Michael Soliman hit out at Glassner over her political connections to former President Donald Trump and the national Republican Party.

"Here’s the thing that New Jersey’s voters will quickly learn — the mayor is a hardcore, unapologetic Trump supporter," Soliman said. "Even after Trump pushed an insurrection, even after he bragged about helping to end Roe v. Wade and even after he cozies up to Vladimir Putin, mayor Serrano Glassner is all in on Trump. She is clearly out of touch with New Jerseyans. Bob Menendez knows New Jersey — his record of achievement and advocacy for our state is simply unmatched."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
New Jersey mayor Christine Serrano Glassner has filed to run as a Republican for the state's U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Sen. Bob Menendez, Politico reports.
new jersey, bob menendez, christine glassner
285
2023-59-18
Monday, 18 September 2023 01:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved