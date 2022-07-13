Nevada Poll: Biden Trails Trump, DeSantis in Nevada

An Emerson College survey of Nevada released Wednesday shows that both former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis lead President Joe Biden in the state for 2024.

In a hypothetical matchup between Trump and Biden, 43% chose the former president while 40% picked the current one. Meanwhile, 13% said they would support another candidate.

DeSantis also came on top against Biden in a possible head-to-head race. Florida's Republican governor hit an identical 43%, with Biden's support lower, at 38%. Roughly 11% in that matchup said they would vote for someone else.

According to The Hill, a notable reason for Trump and DeSantis' success is their support among Hispanic voters.

Emerson Polling Executive Director Spencer Kimball said, "In potential general election matchups, Trump leads Biden 45% to 37%, and DeSantis leads Biden 38% to 34% among [Hispanic] voters in Nevada."

But despite the good numbers for Republicans in 2024's presidential race, the party's candidates in 2022 are facing a more arduous battle. GOP Senate nominee Adam Laxalt is trailing Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto by three percentage points, 44% to 41%.

Republican gubernatorial nominee Joe Lombardo, the current sheriff of Clark County, is also behind incumbent Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak. He's trailing by 4 points, 44% to 40%.

Still, the Senate and gubernatorial races have enough undecided voters to put either party over the edge. In the Senate race, it's 6%, and in the governor's race, it's 7%. An additional 9% in both races said they supported "someone else."

The poll of 2,000 registered voters was conducted on behalf of The Hill Nevada and CBS' KLAS-TV 8 from July 7 to 10. The data sets were weighted in various categories based on probable turnout. Its sampling error margin is plus or minus 2.1 percentage points.