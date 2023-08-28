Netflix Ends DVD Mailings but Adds Surprise

Media giant Netflix may be ending its mailing of DVDs on September 29, but customers of the near antiquated service will be getting a surprise. Following the deadline, no returns will be necessary.

"We are not charging for any unreturned discs after 9/29. Please enjoy your final shipments for as long as you like," DVD Netflix said Monday on social media platform X.

Over the years, Netflix has grown from a DVD mailing service to the media juggernaut it has become today.

"Those iconic red envelopes," Netflix said in a press release, "changed the way people watched shows and movies at home — and they paved the way for the shift to streaming. From the beginning, our members loved the choice and control that direct-to-consumer entertainment offered: the wide variety of the titles and the ability to binge watch entire series."

According to DVD Netflix's X account, subscribers to the DVD shipment program can apply for a final promotional offer to receive up to 10 random DVDs shipped to their homes for free.