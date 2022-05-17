Nestle to Fly In Gerber Baby Formula Amid Acute US Shortages

Gerber-owner Nestle will fly extra baby formula to the United States to try to resolve acute shortages, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The Gerber formula being flown in was previously imported from Switzerland and the Netherlands, but production and shipments will increase to ease the crisis. Nestle is giving priority to two brands (Gerber Good Start Extensive HA and Alfamino), for babies with allergies to cow’s milk protein, according to The Wall Street Journal.

It is unclear how much baby formula is being transported or when it is expected to arrive, The Washington Examiner reported.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Monday it was encouraging overseas manufacturers to apply to ship their formula to the U.S., easing rules that had effectively prevented shipments, The Journal reported.

The FDA will be prioritizing applications from suppliers to get the "most formula to your shelves as quickly as possible" amid the lack of supply, a White House official said Monday.

The shortage, which began in July, became significantly worse in April, largely due to the closure of a major Abbott Laboratories manufacturing plant in Sturgis, Michigan, in February, owing to toxic infractions. Abbott expects the facility to be fully operational within two weeks.

Doctors have warned parents not to make their own baby formula and not to purchase products the FDA has not approved from other countries, The Washington Examiner reported.

Nestle is the third-largest baby formula producer in the U.S. market, behind only Abbott and Enfamil owner Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC.

Related stories:



